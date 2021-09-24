Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 4,362 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.07.

ARGX opened at $318.01 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $238.58 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.