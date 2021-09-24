Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.28 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $472.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

