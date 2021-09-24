Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

