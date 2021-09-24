World Asset Management Inc Sells 77 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $37,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $135.91.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.