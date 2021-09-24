abrdn plc Reduces Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $85.98 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

