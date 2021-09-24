Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.