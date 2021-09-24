Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,058,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

VSTM opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. Equities analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

