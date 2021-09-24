Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

EVBG opened at $161.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.20. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

