Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,934 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.84 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.