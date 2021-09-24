Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,445 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

