Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $556,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

