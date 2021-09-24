Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $576,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,796 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 14,811.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.52.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

