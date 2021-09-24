National Asset Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 127.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $249.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.21. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

