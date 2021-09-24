Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $2,735,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

