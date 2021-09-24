American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,240 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.