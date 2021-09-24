Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,813.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,852 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

