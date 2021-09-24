Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,019 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $72,482,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $34,095,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEYE. Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

