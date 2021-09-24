65,800 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $21,362,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $18,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,685.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 754,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,955.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 461,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $5,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.85. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

