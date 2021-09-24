Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 124,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.