Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 13,200 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $128.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.