Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. Equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

