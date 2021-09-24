Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of AIT opened at $87.21 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

