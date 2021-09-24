Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRSP stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

