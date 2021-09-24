Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

RYAM opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 501,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 419,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

