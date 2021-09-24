Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.63. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CPF opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $699.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.