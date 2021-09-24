Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.29.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $423.35 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.