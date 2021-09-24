Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

ZEUS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.57. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.