Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 191 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $77.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

