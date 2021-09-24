EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of EMCOR Group worth $23,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

