Georgia Erbez Acquires 10,300 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $8.20 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HARP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

