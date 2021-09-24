Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells $92,121.28 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNDX opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

