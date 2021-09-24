Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells $92,121.28 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SNDX opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.59.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.