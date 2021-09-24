Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 5,494 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

NYSE CVEO opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.55 million, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Civeo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after acquiring an additional 221,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Civeo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

