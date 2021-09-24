Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 4,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 34,954 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

