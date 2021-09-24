Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.58

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.58 and last traded at $210.39, with a volume of 5822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.73.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,831,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

