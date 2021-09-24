Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. 7,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 898,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DK. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 9.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

