WANdisco (LON:WAND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $291.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 291 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.96), with a volume of 55688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £162.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

About WANdisco (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

