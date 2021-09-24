PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 10%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 194,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,553,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.82.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.