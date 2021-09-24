Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of -1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Danimer Scientific has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after buying an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $33,651,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

