Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.36.

ERF stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after buying an additional 281,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

