Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of UE opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,772,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.