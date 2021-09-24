Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ VG opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.20, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 10.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after acquiring an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

