Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,015,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.85.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

