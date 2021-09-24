Westpac Banking Corp Invests $1.50 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,947 shares of company stock worth $24,836,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $536.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 154.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

