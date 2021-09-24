Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 77.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,235 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,720,000 after buying an additional 135,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,100,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.