Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.