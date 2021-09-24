JustInvest LLC Invests $381,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. International Paper has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

