JustInvest LLC Sells 278 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

ED stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

