Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,786 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

