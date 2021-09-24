JustInvest LLC Sells 9,821 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

