Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.77.

NYSE:PWR opened at $118.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

